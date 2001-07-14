The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, was named a 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner in the “Distributor” category by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Highmark® ECO cleaning product line available through ODP+Business+Solutions and Office+Depot, operating companies of The ODP Corporation. Today’s announcement reinforces The ODP Corporation’s commitment to helping customers succeed in achieving sustainability, diversity, performance, and cost objectives.

The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and are safer for workplaces, families, communities and the environment. The ODP Corporation is one of just 26 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners announced by the EPA in 2022.

“We’re proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to distributing safer and eco-conscious products,” said David Centrella, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of ODP Business Solutions. “With the Highmark® ECO line, we created cleaning solutions that make health and the environment a priority, while also helping to support diversity goals.”

The Highmark® ECO product line includes multipurpose, bathroom, glass, carpet, and degreasing solutions that are all EPA Safer Choice Certified. The products are free of ammonia, phosphates, and biodegradable components and can safely remove surface dirt and soil from hard places quickly. Its unique product design for dispensing concentrated solution can also aid in making dilutions simple, easy, and quick. Highmark products are manufactured in the USA in partnership with a certified nonprofit business that employs blind and visually impaired people.

Highmark® ECO products currently meet or exceed the following specifications:

Compostable with an eco-label

Paper goods have at least 30% postconsumer recycled content and 100% total recycled content

Biobased or plant-based materials with a minimum of 30% plant-based

Compostable where facilities exist

