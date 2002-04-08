NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. ( “SCPS”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, and its pure-play immuno-oncology subsidiary, Duet BioTherapeutics, today announced that key scientific data will be will be presented at the 37th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”).



SITC is being held from November 8-12, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Duet BioTherapeutics, a majority-owned subsidiary of Scopus, was launched in September 2021 by Scopus BioPharma to consolidate its immunotherapy assets. These assets include three distinctive complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors: RNA silencing – CpG-STAT3siRNA – (“DUET-01”); Antisense – CpG-STAT3ASO – (“DUET-02”); and DNA-binding inhibitor – CpG-STAT3decoy – (“DUET-03”). The Company is also developing additional drug candidates and seeking to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions.

