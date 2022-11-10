PR Newswire

The Company earns a top 25 ranking on Military Times' 2022 'Best for Vets' list, is the only Nevada-based hospitality company featured

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been recognized as one of the nation's top 25 leading employers for culture, recruitment and policies for veterans, service members and military families in the Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers list. Also, MGM Resorts was the highest ranked company overall in Nevada and second highest ranked hospitality company in the nation.

This year, 230 organizations submitted responses to the Military Times Best for Vets: Employers survey. Rankings are based on the policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.

"MGM Resorts' long-standing commitment to our nation's service members, veterans and families reflect our company's culture and core value to champion inclusion," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "We remain intensely focused on providing resources and career opportunities for those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom and fundamental human rights."

MGM Resorts supports military members and their families year-round. This includes actively recruiting and employing military men and women and providing retention through professional development programs. The Company fosters an inclusive culture for veterans through its Employee Network Groups. MGM Resorts is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies aiming to place one million U.S. military members and veterans into meaningful and rewarding careers.

Mort Greenberg, SVP of Media Solutions at Military Times, said, "Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies' employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers."

The results of the Best for Vets: Employers survey are objective and editorially independent. As a result, the military community recognizes this list as the most trusted veteran job rankings and has come to rely on these scores to aid in their transition to civilian life.

Additionally, MGM Resorts hosts the annual Salute to the Troops celebration and is a yearly sponsor of the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade. The Company also takes pride in creating personal connections with veterans through the MGM Rewards Military and Veterans Program, known as MVP. Through MVP, military families receive access to a variety of amenities and discounts.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their Company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MILITARY TIMES

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

