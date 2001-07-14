Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY),the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, is launching a new product line for Edge Observability today, enhancing its delivery of advanced edge and origin visibility, analytics and more. By expanding existing real-time logging and metrics functionality, Fastly gives its customers the ability to build their own observability systems by surfacing real-time and historical data in a single pane of glass. Fastly customers can now interpret data and take quick meaningful action using near-instant deployment times.

“Observability is essential for digital transformation. It helps Site Reliability Engineering teams manage application health and provide security operations teams insights into trends and anomalies that they can act upon to keep their applications and users safe and running,” said Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Fastly. “We can now offer developers, and an entire chain of DevOps teams, the fastest, most flexible edge observability solution where they have the freedom to be innovative and creative.”

Customers need the ability to monitor the status of a site, product, or service, while also being able to quickly address potential issues. Fastly’s solution provides valuable insights, helping to identify and block suspicious activity, continuously improve processes, and ultimately provide better customer experiences.

To introduce the value of origin-to-edge and domain visibility, Fastly is offering two 30-day+free+trial+offers for Origin+Inspector and Domain+Inspector. Customers can now start an Origin or Domain Inspector 30-day free trial directly from the Fastly UI and put the capabilities to the test without commitment.

Fastly offers a flexible Observability product line, combined with the fastest edge, which encompasses:

Customizable logging: Customers can log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses through a large variety of logging formats (e.g., Common Log Format, JSON, Key/Value, CSV, etc).

Customers can log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses through a large variety of logging formats (e.g., Common Log Format, JSON, Key/Value, CSV, etc). Support for an extensive variety of integrations: 33 at current count, including third-party services for storage and analysis to enhance business workflows.

33 at current count, including third-party services for storage and analysis to enhance business workflows. Breadth and depth of Edge Observability data: Includingextremely granular visibility into more than 200 metrics related to client, origin, cache, WAF, [email protected], Image Optimization, and more.

Includingextremely granular visibility into more than 200 metrics related to client, origin, cache, WAF, [email protected], Image Optimization, and more. Historical reporting: Fastly’shistorical metrics go back to the day of the service creation, resurfacing 100% of the data.

Fastly’shistorical metrics go back to the day of the service creation, resurfacing 100% of the data. Real-time data: Metrics and logs are available in real-time. Metrics are available every second and logs can be streamed as they occur.

Metrics and logs are available in real-time. Metrics are available every second and logs can be streamed as they occur. Private log storing: Customers store their own logs so they can have complete control and confidence over access and protection of their data.

You can learn more about Fastly’s logging capabilities here and metrics visibility here.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2F, and follow us %40fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005686/en/