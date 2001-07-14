Bicycle+Therapeutics+plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that preclinical data for BT7480, a novel Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (Bicycle TICA), and BT7455, an EphA2/CD137 Bicycle TICA, will be presented in five poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, M.A. and virtually on November 8-12, 2022. Details on Bicycle’s poster presentations at SITC are as follows:

Poster Title: NKp46 engaging Bicycle NK-TICA® drives tumor targeted cytotoxicity

Presenter: Alexandra Rezvaya, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Immuno-conjugates and chimeric molecules

Poster #: 1207

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10 at 9 a.m. ET

Poster Title: Utility of humanized animal models for in vivo evaluation of NK-TICA®, novel Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) designed to engage NK cells

Presenter: Lukas Stanczuk, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel single-agent immunotherapies

Poster #: 1388

Date and Time: Friday, November 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Poster Title: Transcriptional profiling of Bicycle® tumor-targeted CD137 agonist-treated mouse tumors revealed an early and rapid activation of myeloid cells followed by infiltration of cytotoxic T cells into the tumor

Presenter: Johanna Lahdenranta, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel single-agent immunotherapies

Poster #: 1356

Date and Time: Friday, November 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Poster Title: BT7455, a fully synthetic Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist®, leads to potent EphA2-dependent CD137 agonism and robust anti-tumor efficacy

Presenters: Kristin Hurov and Lia Luus, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel single-agent immunotherapies

Poster #: 1340

Date and Time: Friday, November 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Poster Title: In-depth characterization of cDC1 ex vivo and in vitro models: development and comparison of conventional dendritic cell culture systems for industry

Presenter: Anna Licht, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Immune cell types and biology

Poster #: 980

Date and Time: Friday, November 11 at 9 a.m. ET

The poster presentations are available on the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com.

