Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the outcomes, cost, and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced their robotic system has been named one of TIME%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Inventions+of+2022. The Vicarious Surgical robot was recognized in the experimental inventions category of TIME’s annual list, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

“We are honored to be included on such an esteemed list alongside so many innovative companies,” said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. “At Vicarious Surgical, we remain committed to leading the way for the next generation of surgical robotic technology with the goal to ultimately improve patient outcomes, as well as the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures. We are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation in everything we do, and our entire team is incredibly grateful to TIME for this recognition.”

The Vicarious Surgical robotic system is a minimally invasive surgical robot that utilizes one camera and two multi-jointed arms through a single incision, offering full replication of the surgeon’s upper body with a 360 degree reach and view. Vicarious Surgical completed its Beta 2 system design for its surgical robotic system earlier this year and will showcase the finalized Beta 2 system at its Demonstration Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more about the company and career opportunities at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005732/en/