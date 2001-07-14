Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), announced today that Scott LoPresti and Dean DiPierro have joined the firm. As part of the LFN community, LoPresti and DiPierro are empowered to deliver independent, comprehensive financial advice to clients, with the support, services, network and strength of Lincoln Financial to grow their practice and have an even greater effect on their clients, community and the industry.

LoPresti and DiPierro will continue to operate as partners in their independent wealth management practice specializing in helping clients preserve wealth and manage risk, with nearly $500 million in client assets under management. The team brings approximately 30 years of combined financial planning experience, both most recently with LPL Financial, and prior to that, Ameritas Investment Corp. Based in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, LoPresti and DiPierro are registered with LFN’s independent broker-dealer Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA).

“Thanks to Lincoln, we have a dedicated team that took the time to understand our business and then give us the attention and support we need to help grow,” said LoPresti. “The resources we now have are in lock-step alignment with the strategic direction of our business, and most importantly ensure our clients are fully supported.”

“Scott and Dean bring a wealth of financial planning experience to our firm and a shared commitment to providing advice and guidance that helps clients secure their financial futures,” said John DiMonda, senior vice president and head of LFA. “We’re excited to welcome these two high-caliber financial professionals into the LFA family and strengthen our presence in New York’s Hudson Valley, while providing Scott and Dean the resources, scale and backing of a Fortune 200 company. We look forward to supporting them as they grow their business, evolve their practice and serve their clients.”

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

CRN-5077081-110222

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005739/en/