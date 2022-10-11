Findlay Park Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $10.10Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.25%), INTU(6.67%), and AMZN(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Findlay Park Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,384,941 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.67 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $121.145 per share and a market cap of $24.90Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-book ratio of 5.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 2,898,120 shares. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $92.825 per share and a market cap of $1,215.79Bil. The stock has returned -35.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 668,236 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 1,165,377. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/10/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $295.05 per share and a market cap of $652.61Bil. The stock has returned 3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 525,000 shares in NYSE:IT, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $280.37 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $336.105 per share and a market cap of $26.70Bil. The stock has returned 2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 1,185,883 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 4,065,758. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 11/10/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $141.73 per share and a market cap of $83.09Bil. The stock has returned 53.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

