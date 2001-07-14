Northern Trust announced today that Michael Janko has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as a Senior Investment Advisor in Boston, where he will support the firm’s foundation, endowment and institutional nonprofit clients.

Janko, who has more than three decades of investment experience, was most recently part of BNY Mellon’s OCIO (Outsourced Chief Investment Officer) team, working with a broad range of nonprofit organizations. Prior to that, he led BNYM Wealth Management’s Endowment & Foundation practice group. Previously, he served as a Portfolio Manager at SunTrust Investments in Florida and as a Portfolio Manager at BayBank Investments (Bank of America).

“At Northern Trust, Michael will bring his expertise collaborating with investment committees in the design of bespoke investment strategies to exploit opportunities and mitigate risk for each organization’s specific objectives,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA.

“We are looking forward to Michael’s expertise in designing and implementing investment plans for our clients across the Northeast,” Gill said. “His appointment will assist our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of our institutional nonprofit business across the region.”

Janko graduated from Suffolk University with an MBA in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management and a BA degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Janko has authored articles on topics specific to investing for non-profits and is a frequent panelist and speaker on these topics.

He is on the Advisory Board of The Copernicus Institute for the Arts, Sciences, and Law of New England. Previously, he served at a Lynn, Mass. non-profit organization seeking positive outcomes for at-risk youth on Boston’s North Shore.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com%2FFIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $336.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

