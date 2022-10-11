JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Zig Zag Building London, X0 SW1E 6SQ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 488 stocks valued at a total of $6.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.32%), MSFT(2.65%), and HOG(2.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 6,847,552 shares. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.32.

On 11/10/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $40.88 per share and a market cap of $6.42Bil. The stock has returned 69.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD bought 6,219,864 shares of NYSE:KD for a total holding of 13,760,000. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.4.

On 11/10/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.08 per share and a market cap of $2.28Bil. The stock has returned -52.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The guru established a new position worth 29,852 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1878.43 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1921.16 per share and a market cap of $75.04Bil. The stock has returned -24.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-book ratio of 20.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD bought 185,081 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 289,014. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/10/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $261.435 per share and a market cap of $191.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-book ratio of 4.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD bought 328,242 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 492,916. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/10/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $138.55 per share and a market cap of $328.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.