Westchester Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $310.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.64%), MSFT(6.35%), and BRK.B(5.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westchester Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,438 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 33,647. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/10/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $488.37 per share and a market cap of $128.58Bil. The stock has returned 48.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:EMBC by 8,674 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.6.

On 11/10/2022, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $30.9201 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 19,575 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 11/10/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $11.21 per share and a market cap of $13.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 1,048 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 11/10/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159 per share and a market cap of $65.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. bought 700 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 26,055. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.975 per share and a market cap of $972.42Bil. The stock has returned -45.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

