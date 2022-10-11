HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 326 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.85%), AAPL(4.79%), and IVV(2.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 36,935 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.76 per share and a market cap of $2,280.27Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-book ratio of 45.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 35,061 shares in BATS:CBOE, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.34 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Cboe Global Markets Inc traded for a price of $116.6 per share and a market cap of $12.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cboe Global Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 147.12, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LHX by 18,200 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.6.

On 11/10/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $237.64 per share and a market cap of $45.39Bil. The stock has returned 8.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 25,979 shares in NYSE:JLL, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.25 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc traded for a price of $163.135 per share and a market cap of $7.67Bil. The stock has returned -39.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 44,410-share investment in NYSE:PRU. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.26 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Prudential Financial Inc traded for a price of $106.23 per share and a market cap of $38.99Bil. The stock has returned 1.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 147.57, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -561.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

