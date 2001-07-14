Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce the company will be an official sponsor of the National Sleep Foundation’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week®.

The 15th annual Drowsy Driving Prevention Week kicked off this week, days after most Americans turned their clocks back an hour, disrupting their sleep schedules.

Schneider is an industry leader in safety, with a commitment to safety first and always. The company is focused on providing its drivers with the training and information to do their job safely, protecting themselves and the motoring public.

“Anyone getting behind the wheel has a responsibility to those around them to be alert and focused. Drowsy Driving Prevention Week reminds everyone to get the sleep they need, especially before driving,” said Schneider Vice President of Safety, Driver Training and Compliance Tom DiSalvi. “Getting proper sleep is of the utmost importance before driving.”

The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours of sleep per night for most adults, especially the night before hitting the road.

“By getting the sleep you need you can help keep yourself and others safe on the road,” said DiSalvi.

This year’s campaign theme Sleep First, Drive Alert emphasizes the National Sleep Foundation’s goal to have every driver get the proper amount of sleep before they get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

For over 30 years, the National Sleep Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has been the voice of sleep health for the public – educating people about the importance of sleep and its effect on overall health and well-being.

Healthy sleep starts with being your Best Slept Self, so check out the Best Slept Self resource on the National Sleep Foundation’s website – go to theNSF.com to learn about the small steps you can take each day and night to have a positive impact on your sleep.

To learn more about Schneider’s commitments to safety and wellness across the industry, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneider.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2Fsafety.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

