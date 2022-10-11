Hikari Tsushin, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $820.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(55.85%), GOOGL(8.70%), and JNJ(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hikari Tsushin, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 138,760 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 746,340. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $92.78 per share and a market cap of $1,216.91Bil. The stock has returned -35.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 14,988 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 70,238. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.86 per share and a market cap of $269.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 26,951 shares of NYSE:AME for a total holding of 33,288. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.87.

On 11/10/2022, AMETEK Inc traded for a price of $140.305 per share and a market cap of $32.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMETEK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 13,184 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 143,133. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/10/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.89 per share and a market cap of $454.63Bil. The stock has returned 8.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 8,078 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 30,362. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $287.735 per share and a market cap of $155.06Bil. The stock has returned 39.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-book ratio of 42.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

