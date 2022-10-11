Oldfield Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $505.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(22.50%), C(17.05%), and LUV(13.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oldfield Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,250,291-share investment in NYSE:NOV. Previously, the stock had a 17.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.82 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, NOV Inc traded for a price of $22.97 per share and a market cap of $9.01Bil. The stock has returned 63.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NOV Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 765.00, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 588,436 shares in NYSE:TX, giving the stock a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.14 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Ternium SA traded for a price of $30.36 per share and a market cap of $6.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ternium SA has a price-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-book ratio of 0.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TKC by 1,044,436 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.74.

On 11/10/2022, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS traded for a price of $4.21 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TLK by 136,300 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.24.

On 11/10/2022, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk traded for a price of $27.03 per share and a market cap of $26.82Bil. The stock has returned 5.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has a price-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:ERJ by 366,500 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.92.

On 11/10/2022, Embraer SA traded for a price of $9.805 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -40.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embraer SA has a price-book ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

