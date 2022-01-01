UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that a four-person advisor team, McColl, Hunt & Nassar Wealth Management Group, has joined the firm in Chicago, Illinois. The team is led by Private Wealth Advisors Jim McColl, David Hunt and Brad Nassar. Together, they manage more than $1 billion in client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

“Jim, David and Brad have decades of industry experience and a deep commitment to helping their clients meet their financial goals and objectives,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and are confident their expertise will help us continue to grow our business in this important market.”

Jim McColl joins UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor with experience in financial services and as a business owner. His practice focuses on ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals, many of whom are current or previous business owners and senior executives. Jim seeks to align his clients’ investment needs, strategy, implementation and personal preferences to help them achieve their financial and personal goals. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. Jim has also earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification, and lives in Wilmette with his wife and three children.

David Hunt joins UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor and brings more than 25 years of investment and business ownership experience to the team. He focuses on providing ultra-high net worth families, business owners and entrepreneurs with solutions to help meet their financial needs and goals. Leveraging his own business ownership, investment banking and venture capital background, David helps his clients streamline the complexities of substantial wealth and capitalize on financial opportunities. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University of Ohio, and lives in Lake Forest with his wife and two children.

Brad Nassar has joined UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor and brings more than 20 years of investment experience to the team. He provides ultra-high net worth individuals and families with holistic wealth management advice that address their individual needs and goals. Brad also has significant experience advising senior executives, company founders, entrepreneurs and multigenerational families. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio, and lives in Wilmette with his wife and three children.

The team is also joined by Senior Wealth Strategist Tanja Ivovic.

