PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced its inclusion on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2022, ranking No. 72 among the best 200 U.S. companies. The list is compiled based on independent surveys of roughly 7,000 U.S. veterans working part time or full time for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

“At PPG, we know we are better and stronger together and that our veteran employees contribute greatly to how we protect and beautify the world. The leadership and experience they bring to PPG is immeasurable,” said Sean Purdy, PPG business director, Aerospace and sponsor of the PPG Veterans Employee Resource Network (VERN). “Our inclusion in the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans affirms our efforts to recognize and help our veterans around the world, particularly through our VERN.”

The survey asked employees to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family, as well as their opinion on a series of statements related to atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, diversity, and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

PPG, which employs hundreds of veterans across North America, partners with SkillBridge to provide real-world job experiences to members of the military to help them gain civilian work experience during their last 180 days of military service. In addition, PPG’s VERN provides veterans with support and networking opportunities, such as mentoring, community outreach, career development and cultural awareness activities, and empowers members to demonstrate their insights and passions. There are more than 350 employee members of VERN, which offers monthly meetings about veteran and veteran family experiences and semi-annual programming for all PPG employees to learn about veterans’ issues.

Recent PPG veteran activities include:

Educating employees about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on PTSD Awareness Day: VERN and PPG’s Abilities First Network sponsored a video featuring employees who shared their personal experiences with PTSD.

In recognition of National Hire a Veteran Day, the VERN co-chair and executive sponsor headlined a discussion on the company’s various initiatives that support hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses.

VERN-organized events marking Veterans Day included a demonstration of a colors ceremony by a high school Reserve Officers Training Corps in Cranberry Township, Pa.; a PPG COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project at Veterans Place in Pittsburgh; and a webcast featuring Colonel Gregory D. Gadson, who discussed how the lessons he learned while serving in major conflicts during the past two decades helped him remain positive and focused on the future.

Over the years through volunteerism and monetary giving, PPG has partnered with Veterans Place, a Pittsburgh-area transitional housing and career development facility for veterans, and with Paralyzed Veterans of America.

PPG has been recently recognized for its employment efforts in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the American Opportunity Index, Forbes Best Employers for Women, Forbes 2022 America’s Best Large Employers, and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list.

