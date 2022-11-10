Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Catherine J. Hughes, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Valaris Limited (: VAL) on November 9, 2022.

November 10, 2022

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

