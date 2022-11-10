SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company expects to continue dominating the streetwear industry and expects to increase its 2023 revenue by 700% as it transitions into becoming one of the biggest retail clothing shops in Arizona.

2023 is going to be massive for FBC Holding, Inc. as the company has strategic plans intact regarding the wholesale division along with an intense collaboration between Formrunner & another big name following the new year! The company has made tremendous progress already in 2022 by spreading Brand Awareness and getting buyers from other countries to put Formrunner Apparel on their racks and this is only the beginning. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "As of right now, we are dominating the competition statistically at our retail store Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona and we are thrilled to see what the rest of the year brings us! We are also in contact with retail giants around the United States in a movement to upscale our wholesaling to a whole new level." Lisa Nelson also stated, "Huge collaborations are in the works for 2023, and the results are going to absolutely blow people's minds when it is all said and done."

Collaborations, or collabs for short, have been the rage in recent years. Brands within and across industries are pairing up to offer fun and new experiences for consumers. Collaborations happen when two brands team up to launch a novel product, service, or experience. It is a marketing and advertising strategy that aims to find success for both brands in the partnership. Each brand has its own set of customers. When two brands collaborate, they will now have access to a different group of customers. The collaboration leverages each consumer segment's strength and builds reach, which will increase trust and eventual patronage. Overall, an unexpected collaboration gets people talking, hence creating publicity for the brands involved. In a crowded marketplace filled with many brands, collaboration is one way for brands to stand out and be heard. Furthermore, when a smaller brand collaborates with a bigger brand, the former can capitalize on the latter's reputation and larger customer base. Typically, the bigger brand sees potential in value within the smaller brand. Thus, the collaboration positions the bigger brand as an industry leader who has the foresight to place itself with the next up-and-coming trend.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built a significant reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to establish valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds! More updates to come!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website: www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital: the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services, changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

