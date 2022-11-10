HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC:EVIO) subsidiary Coast to Coast Contracting and Consulting ("Coast2Coast") continues to experience accelerating growth in Volusia County, FL.

The Coast2Coast team spent months expanding our resources and capabilities. The company built relationships with licensed electricians and plumbers in a market where resources are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain. Coast2Coast also experienced a significant increase in the demand for our services, specifically after hurricane Ian. Moreover, the Company has over one million dollars in its current pipeline with several, potentially new, prospective clients scheduled for appointments.

After widespread damage in Florida from the last hurricane, demand for licensed general contractors far exceeds the current available workforce. Coast2Coast is recruiting experienced industry professionals to help fill the gap. Furthermore, with Tropical Storm Nicole currently targeting the Eastern Coast of Florida in the Company's backyard of Volusia County, the need for additional services could skyrocket further as well as contract rates - due to the converging demand surge and contractor scarcity.

William Waldrop, EVIO CEO, commented, "Coast to Coast continues to exceed our initial expectations as a new player in the Florida market. Homeowners who experienced destruction from Hurricane Ian are finding it difficult to locate qualified contractors to oversee and repair their homes from the storm damage. Our team's prior experience coordinating with insurance companies is helping provide comfort and relief to those homeowners who don't have the experience pushing their insurance companies along so they can repair their homes and move on with their lives."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company, focused on Construction Services and Pharmaceutical Testing. In Florida, the Company offers general contractor services serving the residential and commercial construction industry. In Canada, via its ownership in Keystone, the Company provides pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing.

For more information, visit www.evioinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.evioinc.com.

