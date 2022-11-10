KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that study program DEM-A22-1 is expected to begin on November 15, 2022. This is Lexaria's first-ever study to investigate whether its patented DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") may potentially have therapeutic utility against dementia.

Lexaria has previously evidenced the efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD in human hypertension studies with no serious side effects. Clinical studies have established that there are connections between hypertension and dementia: individuals who have high blood pressure are more likely to develop vascular dementia, which is the second most common form of dementia following Alzheimer's disease. "Vascular dementia is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, which starves brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function correctly". Others have conducted research evidencing therapeutic potential of cannabinoids including CBD in a variety of neurodegenerative diseases.

Lexaria has previously demonstrated in animal studies that DehydraTECH-CBD crosses the blood brain barrier ("BBB") much more effectively than originally thought possible. Given the propensity of DehydraTECH-CBD to cross the BBB; the established fact that DehydraTECH-CBD lowers human blood pressure; and the fact that CBD is known to act with vasodilation properties, Lexaria is excited to investigate whether DehydraTECH-CBD might have some positive effect on dementia.

ABOUT THE STUDY

Study DEM-A22-1 is a dose-ranging, two-month program in a total of 32 Long Evans rats that will be dosed with DehydraTECH-CBD. The study is a novel object recognition test which is widely used to assess memory in rodents, and is being utilized to investigate whether CBD enables cognitive performance enhancements in this model, potentially of utility in dementia treatment. Extensive use of cameras will be used to monitor and evaluate animal behaviour.

Study DEM-A22-1 will be undertaken by a leading, third-party testing laboratory located in Canada. The laboratory work is expected to complete in late January 2023 with data and reporting to follow thereafter. Depending on the outcomes, study DEM-A22-1 may be followed by additional investigations potentially including DehydraTECH-processed nicotine as another agent known to enhance cognitive performance when delivered effectively. Lexaria will provide further updates and any relevant material findings in due course from this study as they become available.

ABOUT THE DEMENTIA MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Dementia is a term describing loss of cognitive abilities related to memory, language, problem solving abilities and more. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, followed by vascular dementia. According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people are currently suffering from dementia with roughly 10 million additional people being diagnosed each year.

Drugs used to treat dementia represented a $15.5 billion market in 2021, expected to double to a $32.3 billion annual market by 2030, in part due to the generally aging populations. Certain trials are underway to also investigate the use of nicotine for possible utility related to dementia, where some clinical success has already been reported.

Although Lexaria's current study DEM-A22-1 is utilizing only DehydraTECH-CBD in order to discover any effects that CBD might have on dementia, Lexaria is considering additional future studies that might utilize either nicotine alone, or nicotine in combination with CBD. Results from study DEM-A22-1 will be reported as soon as available, likely in April 2023.

ABOUT LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 27 patents granted and roughly 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

