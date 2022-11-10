Bioheart provides consumers the most advanced personal heart monitoring technology, combining powerful analytics and continuous heart monitoring for personalized heart insights

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Bioheart device has been named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2022. Bioheart is the first of its kind - a continuous heart rhythm monitor using advanced technology to deliver unlimited heart data insights.

Cardiac issues are intermittent, often asymptomatic, and lifelong in nature, requiring continuous heart activity monitoring. Fitness trackers simply collect your heart rate and personal ECG devices manually collect a few minutes of data, leaving you without the full picture. Bioheart changes everything by creating the first heart activity monitor. Whether you are sleeping, sitting, or out exploring the world, Bioheart's uninterrupted monitoring keeps you informed about your heart 24/7.

TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives: time.com%2Fbest-inventions-2022. To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the New Best Inventions list, TIME's editors wrote: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)- including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

"We are honored and excited to have our premier consumer product, Bioheart, included in TIME's 2022 list," commented Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. "Our mission is to disrupt and transform the state of cardiac health and wellness, worldwide. Bioheart is the beginning of this journey"

About Bioheart

Bioheart uses the most advanced heart technology combined with powerful analytics and continuous rhythm monitoring with 3 views of your heart to deliver the feedback needed to understand your heart health. All without a prescription. Get personalized insights that work for you, built from your own heart. Bioheart syncs to your smartphone for real-time data you can view on the Bioheart app. View summaries on important metrics like heart rate during rest and activity, live heart rhythm, heart rate variability, and more for advanced health tracking and performance optimization. Bioheart's electrical heart rhythm monitoring with 3 different heart views delivers the most accurate data on your heart without a prescription - giving you data you can trust. www.bioheart.com.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

