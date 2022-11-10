WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), IoT innovator and a listed U.S. company based in Wisconsin, is strengthening its sales team with the intent to increase its market share in the U.S. Market and its position as a leading IoT-tech providing smart energy solutions. Telkonet has also launched a new website that has been completely revamped in terms of graphics and organization of content and functionality.

There is an air of change at Telkonet and after the arrival of the new Chief Operating Officer, John Srouji, in August, the Company has now added 2 Regional Sales Managers (RSMs), 1 for the Northeast and 1 for the Southeast. With more than 15 years each of experience in the hospitality industry, the new resources will focus on owner direct business development while engaging local certified partners to drive customer satisfaction.

The customer-oriented approach underlies the People-centric Hospitality philosophy that also guided the creation of the new website with storytelling from the benefits that people-whether guests or customers-gain from living in a smart environment. In addition to offering an overview of Telkonet's Energy Management System products, the new website also talks about how Telkonet and VDA have been working together to provide a solution for the Hospitality market.

Through more than 20 years of experience in the field, Telkonet has acquired a deep knowledge of the market. To better satisfy the customers' needs, Telkonet offers a complete service starting with pre-sales consulting about customized solutions based on specific requests, project management utilizing a team of project managers that will be actively involved until commissioning, and after-sales /support providing the best-in-class Technical Support.

ABOUT TELKONET AND VDA

Telkonet Inc. is a U.S. company based in Waukesha, Wisconsin. An IoT innovator focused on smart automation and energy management, Telkonet enables guests (occupants) to intelligently control energy use based on their preferences, reducing energy consumption, and improve facility management capabilities. In 2021, VDA Group S.p.A. became Telkonet's majority shareholder and has been working with Telkonet to facilitate Telkonet's access international markets. VDA Group S.p.A. is an Italian corporation of 40 years of experience in GRMS for the hospitality market headquartered in Italy, with sales companies in the United Kingdom, Middle East, and Asia Pacific operating in more than 50 countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include, but are not limited to, phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as the Company's ability to access sources of liquidity necessary to continue its operations and continue as a going concern, the Company's potential inability to extend the maturity date of its credit facility and/or comply with financial covenants under its credit facility, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and financial results, as well as the economy generally, competitive factors, technological development, market demand, and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

