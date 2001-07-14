The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, December 2, 2022, focusing on Allstate’s auto and home insurance claims practices and reserving process. This event is in addition to quarterly earnings calls.

Allstate’s special topic calls provide deeper insight into significant strategic and operational topics and offer additional perspective and transparency to investors as Allstate executes its strategy.

The hourlong call will start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will include presentations, discussions with Allstate’s executive leaders and a question-and-answer opportunity.

An archived version of the webcast will be posted at www.allstateinvestors.com. The replay will be posted shortly after the end of the event.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

