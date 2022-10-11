Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Since their inceptions, both Teton Advisors, Inc. (Teton) and Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC (Keeley Teton) have been pioneers in small, mid and micro-cap, active, value investing. The two share a common investment approach which utilizes disciplined bottom-up, fundamental analysis in the search for inefficiently priced equities.

The transformational purchase of Keeley Asset Management Corp. by Teton in March 2017, combined two well-established active asset managers into a single, scalable investment firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 370 stocks valued at a total of $730.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.57%), ENSG(1.50%), and NXST(1.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 673,934-share investment in NYSE:EAF. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.36 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $4.765 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -61.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) bought 106,161 shares of NYSE:SPB for a total holding of 119,548. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.47.

On 11/10/2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.9 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -46.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WGO by 85,134 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.04.

On 11/10/2022, Winnebago Industries Inc traded for a price of $61.985 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned -14.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Winnebago Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) bought 107,288 shares of NYSE:SMP for a total holding of 123,919. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.81.

On 11/10/2022, Standard Motor Products Inc traded for a price of $39.6 per share and a market cap of $854.18Mil. The stock has returned -23.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Standard Motor Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GBCI by 65,729 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.55.

On 11/10/2022, Glacier Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $59.02 per share and a market cap of $6.58Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Glacier Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

