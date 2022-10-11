First Eagle Investment recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle is an independent investment management firm that provides investment advisory services to private investment funds, institutional accounts, high-net-worth individuals, financial professionals and their clients through a range of investment strategies and retail mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 397 stocks valued at a total of $33.34Bil. The top holdings were XOM(5.19%), ORCL(4.75%), and IMO(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TDC by 4,586,931 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.63.

On 11/10/2022, Teradata Corp traded for a price of $31.09 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -35.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradata Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-book ratio of 14.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) bought 16,264,733 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 42,899,492. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 11/10/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.235 per share and a market cap of $28.82Bil. The stock has returned -18.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,454,681 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 10,828,176. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.

On 11/10/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $76.46 per share and a market cap of $27.39Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-book ratio of 4.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 685,806 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 11/10/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $210.88 per share and a market cap of $129.88Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 171,070 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $478.49.

On 11/10/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $513.45 per share and a market cap of $123.79Bil. The stock has returned 23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

