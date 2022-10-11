Tom Russo recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Thomas A. Russo joined Gardner Investments as a partner in 1989. In 2014, Mr. Russo became the Managing Member of the firm. Mr. Russo serves as Managing Member of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC and of Semper Vic Partners GP, LP, which oversees two "global value," long-only, equity investment partnerships, the first of which Mr. Russo founded in 1983. Mr. Russo oversees more than $8 billion distributed between Semper Vic partnerships and separate accounts managed in parallel fashion.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $8.27Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(13.33%), NSRGY(11.36%), and MA(9.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 520,842 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $268.885 per share and a market cap of $120.47Bil. The stock has returned -58.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,250,377 shares of OTCPK:ASHTF for a total holding of 4,221,181. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.48.

On 11/10/2022, Ashtead Group PLC traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $27.22Bil. The stock has returned -25.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashtead Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 5.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) bought 21,835 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 7,443,600. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.37 per share and a market cap of $1,213.59Bil. The stock has returned -36.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UL by 863,480 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 11/10/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $47.06 per share and a market cap of $119.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 6.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 91,434 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 11/10/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $332.63 per share and a market cap of $321.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-book ratio of 50.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.86 and a price-sales ratio of 15.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.