David Nierenberg recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and president of Nierenberg Investment Management Company, which manages the D3 Family of Funds, a group of four private investment partnerships. He also serves on the Washington State Investment Board, which manages public employee retirement funds. He is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $120.00Mil. The top holdings were COOP(23.67%), EQT(16.55%), and FLR(16.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,276,411 shares of NAS:BLI for a total holding of 2,061,723. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.25.

On 11/10/2022, Berkeley Lights Inc traded for a price of $3.4 per share and a market cap of $234.90Mil. The stock has returned -86.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkeley Lights Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The guru sold out of their 65,070-share investment in NYSE:GBX. Previously, the stock had a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.13 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Greenbrier Companies Inc traded for a price of $37.43 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Greenbrier Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 38,595-share investment in NYSE:MTOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.35 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Meritor Inc traded for a price of $36.5 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 53.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,806,580 shares of NAS:DRTT for a total holding of 4,014,368. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.77.

On 11/10/2022, Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd traded for a price of $0.3124 per share and a market cap of $28.54Mil. The stock has returned -88.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CTLP by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.49.

On 11/10/2022, Cantaloupe Inc traded for a price of $3.065 per share and a market cap of $217.22Mil. The stock has returned -71.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cantaloupe Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

