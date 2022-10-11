Jeremy Grantham recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the Chairman of the Board of Grantham Mayo van Otterloo (GMO) LLC, a Boston-based asset management firm. He is regarded as a highly knowledgeable investor in various stock, bond and commodity markets. Grantham started one of the world's first index funds in the early 1970s.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 710 stocks valued at a total of $17.33Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.22%), UNH(3.18%), and JNJ(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) bought 728,785 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 3,002,499. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/10/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.535 per share and a market cap of $452.08Bil. The stock has returned 7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-book ratio of 6.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 807,971 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.85 per share and a market cap of $2,274.38Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 44.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 1,738,341 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $61.47Bil. The stock has returned -24.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The guru sold out of their 1,973,742-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 475,895 shares in NYSE:VMW, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.15 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $114.04 per share and a market cap of $48.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-book ratio of 346.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.