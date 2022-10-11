CNA FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were EPD(6.56%), LNG(6.31%), and META(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CNA FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 37,500-share investment in NYSE:CI. Previously, the stock had a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $281.41 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $316.57 per share and a market cap of $97.76Bil. The stock has returned 48.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 75,000 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.68 per share and a market cap of $45.29Bil. The stock has returned 74.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CNA FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:FERG by 35,000 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.67.

On 11/10/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $121.4 per share and a market cap of $25.21Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CNA FINANCIAL CORP bought 20,000 shares of AMEX:LNG for a total holding of 100,000. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 11/10/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $165.41 per share and a market cap of $41.46Bil. The stock has returned 60.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -95.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CNA FINANCIAL CORP bought 125,000 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 725,000. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 11/10/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $24.9036 per share and a market cap of $54.13Bil. The stock has returned 17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

