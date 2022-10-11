TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management is an investment management company based out of New York. The company was established in 1985 and took its name from Alexis de Tocqueville, the nineteenth-century chronicler of American democracy, resisting “preconceived notions and constantly test our ideas against the hard realities of the marketplace.” Tocqueville Asset Management conducts its research in house and utilizes a contrarian fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions. The company invests in various public equity markets on a global scale, allocating its assets in the value stocks of small cap, micro cap, and core equity stocks and benchmarking its performance against the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index. The company invests the most in the materials sector, which alone makes up a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, finance, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Tocqueville Asset Management currently has 110 employees with 46 of them being investment professionals. The firm holds over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across over 3,000 accounts with all by 69 of these accounts being discretionary. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been rising in recent years with its accounts held growing from 2,100 to its amount today and its total assets under management growing from $7.6 billion to its current amount. Tocqueville Asset Management caters mainly to individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its client base, and also provides services to high net worth individuals, investment advisors, state or municipal government entities, corporations, pooled investment vehicles, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s family of funds current includes its Tocqueville, Opportunity, International, Select, Gold, Delafield, and Alternative Strategies funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 594 stocks valued at a total of $4.91Bil. The top holdings were HD(7.69%), AAPL(2.95%), and MSFT(2.94%).

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:EBAY by 1,104,861 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.55.

On 11/10/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $44.035 per share and a market cap of $23.96Bil. The stock has returned -38.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2207.25, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. bought 220,550 shares of NAS:ROST for a total holding of 225,537. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.88.

On 11/10/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $96.27 per share and a market cap of $33.60Bil. The stock has returned -17.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-book ratio of 8.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. bought 156,863 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,035,137. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.26 per share and a market cap of $997.91Bil. The stock has returned -43.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-book ratio of 7.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:EXPE by 164,314 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.07.

On 11/10/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $97.09 per share and a market cap of $15.17Bil. The stock has returned -47.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DD by 239,737 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.85.

On 11/10/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $70.32 per share and a market cap of $35.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

