Nasdaq to Present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
Nelson Griggs, President, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq
What:J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
When:Thursday, November 17, 2022
9:50 AM EST
Where:Ms. Dennison’s and Mr. Griggs’ presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Stratton, CFA
(212) 401-8769
[email protected]

-NDAQF-

ti?nf=ODY5NDQ3NSM1MjU3ODg1IzIwMTE0Nzg=
Nasdaq-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles