FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new home communities are now open for sale in the Long Island, New York market: Manhasset Crest in Nassau County and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills in Suffolk County.

Manhasset Crest, in the North Hills neighborhood of Manhasset in Nassau County, is located just 19 miles from Midtown Manhattan. The community of 46 home sites offers home buyers the choice of six new single-family home designs spanning 5,000+ square feet with covered outdoor living spaces and a community amenity center. This prestigious location is just minutes from shopping, dining, and top-rated schools in the Manhasset Union Free School District. Home prices start from $3 million. The professionally decorated model home, The Gatsby Modern Farmhouse, will feature a two-story great room just off the kitchen, which opens onto a two-story outdoor living room, a luxurious kitchen with large center island and breakfast bar, wraparound counter and cabinet space, a sizable walk-in pantry, and a prep kitchen offering access to the dining room, and more. The model home is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in late spring, 2023.

Toll Brothers at Dix Hills, in Suffolk County, is an enclave of 30 home sites offering buyers a choice of four luxury single-family home designs with contemporary open-concept floor plans, spacious primary bedroom suites, flexible spaces, and outstanding included features. The community is ideally located in the renowned Half Hollow Hills School District. Homes are priced from $2 million. The Havemeyer South Shore model home, scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, is the perfect mix of elegant gathering spaces and quiet retreats. The airy two-story foyer reveals a spacious flex room and elegant dining room with a tray ceiling, and views to the two-story great room. The well-designed kitchen is central to a casual dining area with rear yard access, and offers a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, an ample walk-in pantry, and a thoughtful workspace. The primary bedroom suite is enhanced by tray ceilings, a relaxing retreat, walk-in closet, and primary bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, and more.

Both communities offer easy access to the Long Island Expressway, Long Island Railroad, and LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy international airports.

Each home will be built with the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Toll Brothers is known. In addition, home buyers will have the opportunity to personalize their new homes with an array of structural and design options. Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“The distinctive architecture of our luxury home designs is one of our key differentiators as a builder,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in the Northeast. “We are excited to bring our stunning new homes to buyers in these two highly anticipated Long Island communities.”

Toll Brothers sales centers are now open. To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about Toll Brothers communities in New York, visit TollBrothers.com/NY or call 866-329-2001.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments