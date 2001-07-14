Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) announced today that Fred Eppinger, Chief Executive Officer and David Hisey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting Stewart’s Investor Relations website at investors.stewart.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE: STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

