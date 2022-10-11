Chris Davis recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Davis Advisors manages more than $60 billion across several different asset classes. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) is the portfolio manager of Davis Financial Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $14.06Bil. The top holdings were WFC(9.17%), COF(7.09%), and BRK.A(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 4,888,792 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/10/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.2215 per share and a market cap of $120.92Bil. The stock has returned -39.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 1,417,797 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/10/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $69.785 per share and a market cap of $184.75Bil. The stock has returned -57.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) bought 949,362 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 4,254,315. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $111.5799 per share and a market cap of $291.30Bil. The stock has returned -66.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,845,166 shares of NYSE:TECK for a total holding of 12,754,780. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.87.

On 11/10/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $34.245 per share and a market cap of $17.72Bil. The stock has returned 28.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 510,286 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.69 per share and a market cap of $1,212.11Bil. The stock has returned -36.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.