NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1202 stocks valued at a total of $8.27Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.99%), IQSU(3.55%), and MSFT(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ULTR by 1,000,222 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.13.

On 11/10/2022, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $47.4701 per share and a market cap of $66.46Mil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 549,392 shares in NYSE:ZEN, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.89 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.65 per share and a market cap of $9.53Bil. The stock has returned -23.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,083,640 shares in NAS:ONEM, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.7 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $16.895 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned -23.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1Life Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 990,000 shares in ARCA:MMSB, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.06 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, IQ MacKay Multi-Sector Income ETF traded for a price of $23.0343 per share and a market cap of $22.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 241,944 shares in NYSE:AVLR, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

