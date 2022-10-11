CREDIT AGRICOLE S A recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12, PLACE DES ETATS-UNIS MONTROUGE CEDEX, I0 92127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 696 stocks valued at a total of $5.28Bil. The top holdings were BABA(12.94%), V(4.66%), and STLA(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREDIT AGRICOLE S A’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 7,974,791 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 8,537,623. The trade had a 12.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/10/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $69.785 per share and a market cap of $184.75Bil. The stock has returned -57.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CREDIT AGRICOLE S A reduced their investment in NYSE:JBL by 1,752,365 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.18.

On 11/10/2022, Jabil Inc traded for a price of $64.635 per share and a market cap of $8.70Bil. The stock has returned 2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jabil Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,513,869 shares in NYSE:EPC, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Edgewell Personal Care Co traded for a price of $40.04 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 7.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edgewell Personal Care Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CREDIT AGRICOLE S A reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 248,243 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.77 per share and a market cap of $981.36Bil. The stock has returned -44.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 2,148,643 shares of NYSE:STLA for a total holding of 17,369,269. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.43.

On 11/10/2022, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $14.39 per share and a market cap of $46.17Bil. The stock has returned -24.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.