S&T Bank/PA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $518.00Mil. The top holdings were STBA(4.92%), CVS(2.82%), and ACM(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S&T Bank/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 325,797-share investment in NAS:NTCT. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.72 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, NetScout Systems Inc traded for a price of $34.81 per share and a market cap of $2.51Bil. The stock has returned 7.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetScout Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 255.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 36,107 shares in NYSE:LAD, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.28 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $230.57 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -27.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 95,412 shares in NYSE:SNX, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.54 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, TD Synnex Corp traded for a price of $96.64 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TD Synnex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

S&T Bank/PA reduced their investment in NAS:CORT by 149,083 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.76.

On 11/10/2022, Corcept Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $25.5 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corcept Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.49 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

S&T Bank/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:EAF by 218,145 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.36.

On 11/10/2022, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $4.74 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -61.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

