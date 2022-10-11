Robeco Schweiz AG recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $5.14Bil. The top holdings were ALB(4.90%), ON(4.48%), and FSLR(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robeco Schweiz AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 804,000 shares in NYSE:PWR, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.74 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $145.73 per share and a market cap of $20.90Bil. The stock has returned 26.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Robeco Schweiz AG bought 263,300 shares of NAS:ADSK for a total holding of 388,300. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.07.

On 11/10/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $221.055 per share and a market cap of $47.65Bil. The stock has returned -31.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.25, a price-book ratio of 64.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NAS:ON by 687,137 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.4.

On 11/10/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $71.64 per share and a market cap of $30.95Bil. The stock has returned 25.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Robeco Schweiz AG bought 1,465,000 shares of NAS:PLUG for a total holding of 2,490,000. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.85.

On 11/10/2022, Plug Power Inc traded for a price of $16.9 per share and a market cap of $9.95Bil. The stock has returned -57.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plug Power Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 16.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NYSE:ONTO by 475,702 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.47.

On 11/10/2022, Onto Innovation Inc traded for a price of $82.17 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Onto Innovation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

