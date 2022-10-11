Covey Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $59.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(14.41%), KKR(10.14%), and V(8.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Covey Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Covey Capital Advisors, LLC bought 13,103 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 64,906. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/10/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $59.45 per share and a market cap of $28.33Bil. The stock has returned -21.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 8.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 2,656 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 11/10/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $370.52 per share and a market cap of $57.74Bil. The stock has returned -47.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-book ratio of 6.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $89.92 per share and a market cap of $43.04Bil. The stock has returned 63.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 7,497 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.69 per share and a market cap of $1,212.11Bil. The stock has returned -36.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 4,535 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $111.5799 per share and a market cap of $291.30Bil. The stock has returned -66.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

