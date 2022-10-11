GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $583.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.73%), MSFT(3.01%), and SHY(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC bought 11,938 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 60,512. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.09 per share and a market cap of $299.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

The guru established a new position worth 60,055 shares in NAS:CRSP, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.47 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, CRISPR Therapeutics AG traded for a price of $53.875 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -39.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.32 and a price-sales ratio of 307.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 28.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 92,720 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 11/10/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $43.93 per share and a market cap of $14.90Bil. The stock has returned -10.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.00.

GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WSM by 36,305 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.94.

On 11/10/2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $127.0025 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned -35.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 26,970 shares in NYSE:A, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.43 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $146.01 per share and a market cap of $43.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-book ratio of 8.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

