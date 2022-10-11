SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

44 Montgomery St. San Francisco, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $472.00Mil. The top holdings were COP(4.45%), AIG(3.48%), and MRK(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 117,265-share investment in NYSE:MAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.21 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, ManpowerGroup Inc traded for a price of $82.63 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ManpowerGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 217,000 shares of NYSE:RDN for a total holding of 347,900. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.31.

On 11/10/2022, Radian Group Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radian Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 54,400 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 214,535. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 11/10/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $46.22 per share and a market cap of $36.74Bil. The stock has returned -16.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 18,100 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 115,480. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/10/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $140.39 per share and a market cap of $127.02Bil. The stock has returned 22.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 102.55, a price-book ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 142,316 shares in NYSE:PHG, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.96 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Koninklijke Philips NV traded for a price of $13.995 per share and a market cap of $12.39Bil. The stock has returned -68.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Koninklijke Philips NV has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

