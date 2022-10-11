Egerton Capital (UK) LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP is a hedge fund sponsor based out of London that is currently authorized and regulated by the FCA and registered under the SEC. The company was founded in 2013, although Egerton Capital itself can trace its history back to 1994. Egerton Capital (UK) conducts its research in house, utilizing fundamental method with a bottom up investment approach to create a portfolio that is “dynamic, eclectic, and uncorrelated.” The company believes that diversification, both geographically and through sectors, is crucial and emphasizes investments in companies with attractive valuations that have significant upside potential. Egerton Capital (UK) invests in public equity markets on a global scale, utilizing methods that include meeting with company management, analyzing public information, and proprietary and independent research. The company currently invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors, each making up approximately a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the transports, finance, and health care sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Egerton Capital (UK) currently has 39 employees with 13 of them being investment professionals. The majority of the company’s ownership is held by its parent company Egerton Capital Limited with remaining ownership split amongst key executives. The company currently holds over $15 billion in total assets under management spread across 6 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing from $4.6 billion back in 2010 to well over three times that amount today. Egerton Capital (UK) mainly provides to pooled investment vehicles, although it also caters to endowments, fund of funds, high net worth individuals, pension plans, and sovereign wealth funds, among others, to a lesser degree. The company currently manages its Equity Long/Short and Equity Long-Only strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $12.88Bil. The top holdings were CP(11.65%), CNI(9.37%), and MSFT(8.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Egerton Capital (UK) LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,787,947 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 2.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.77 per share and a market cap of $981.36Bil. The stock has returned -44.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:CP by 3,065,761 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.51.

On 11/10/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $77.57 per share and a market cap of $72.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.32 and a price-sales ratio of 10.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 7,474,211-share investment in NYSE:BBWI. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.28 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $33.935 per share and a market cap of $7.79Bil. The stock has returned -53.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP bought 10,897,650 shares of NYSE:CVE for a total holding of 29,233,630. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.77.

On 11/10/2022, Cenovus Energy Inc traded for a price of $20.73 per share and a market cap of $40.07Bil. The stock has returned 64.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:DHI by 2,909,169 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.57.

On 11/10/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $83.43 per share and a market cap of $28.96Bil. The stock has returned -11.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.