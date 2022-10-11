Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were BBSI(3.14%), ESQ(2.38%), and NWPX(2.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PLAB by 278,688 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.67.

On 11/10/2022, Photronics Inc traded for a price of $18.21 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned 28.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Photronics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 399,516 shares in NYSE:TLYS, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.59 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Tilly's Inc traded for a price of $9.25 per share and a market cap of $280.03Mil. The stock has returned -40.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tilly's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NBN by 80,770 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.26.

On 11/10/2022, Northeast Bank traded for a price of $43.85 per share and a market cap of $327.38Mil. The stock has returned 25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northeast Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC bought 217,286 shares of NAS:LAKE for a total holding of 528,358. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.27.

On 11/10/2022, Lakeland Industries Inc traded for a price of $12.63 per share and a market cap of $94.69Mil. The stock has returned -41.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lakeland Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESQ by 38,067 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.2.

On 11/10/2022, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $45 per share and a market cap of $363.25Mil. The stock has returned 29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

