STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance is a mutual insurance firm that serves as State Farm Insurance’s main business. The company currently holds numerous wholly owned State Farm subsidiaries, including the State Farm Fire and Casualty, Life Insurance, Bank, Investment Management, International Service, Mutual Fund Trust, and Placement Services companies. The firm was founded in 1922 by George J. Mecherle, originally specialization in automobile insurance for farmers. The company would grow largely through organic means, expanding itself into new markets as it pooled enough resources, not from IPOs, to do so. In the late 90s, State Farm would open mutual funds and its own bank, splitting off specific expansions into its own privately held subsidiaries. It is the top auto and home insurance provider in the country and also is a leader in health and life insurance and annuities. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and is currently ranked within the top 50. Currently the company has over 65,000 employees and 18,000 agents, providing over 80 million policies to its clients in the United States and Canada with the majority of them for automobiles. As of 2015, the company’s Canadian policies have changed to become underwritten by Desjardins Group, with State Farm remaining in place as the brand for agents and market purposes. State Farm has 30 operations centers, generating a revenue of approximately $70 billion, which translates to a revenue of over $5 billion. Some of the mutual funds available under the State Farm organization include the LifePath Retirement funds, Tax Advantaged Bond, International Equity, International Index, and D&P 500 Index funds. In 2015, current CEO Edward B. Rust announced that he would be stepping down, ending a thirty year legacy as CEO, and handing over the position to Michael L. Tipsord, who is the current Chief Operating Officer of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $83.04Bil. The top holdings were LLY(6.78%), JNJ(6.23%), and AAPL(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 133,333,333 shares in NYSE:ADT, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.31 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, ADT Inc traded for a price of $9.13 per share and a market cap of $8.34Bil. The stock has returned 3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ADT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.50, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 690,000-share investment in NAS:IGIB. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.0228 per share and a market cap of $9.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 325,500 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.76 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.904 per share and a market cap of $38.87Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 60-share investment in NYSE:BRK.A. Previously, the stock had a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $428128 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $452663.52 per share and a market cap of $660.78Bil. The stock has returned 5.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 295,500 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.18 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.605 per share and a market cap of $22.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

