GMT CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

GMT Capital Corp is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company was established in 1993 by Thomas Eugene Claugus, who continues to have an active role in the company today as its president. GMT Capital Corp has expanded from its inception to now have locations in London, New York City, Hong Kong, and Houston with 35 employees of which 21 are investment professionals. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, maintaining research offices in financial centers around the world and utilizing a long short equity investment methodology. GMT Capital Corp has a three year investment horizon and is employee owned with the founder Thomas E. Claugus holding the controlling majority in the firm. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology sector, making up almost another fifth of its allocations, consumer discretionary, transports, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. GMT Capital Corp’s top 10 holdings make up over half of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 28%. The company currently holds nearly $10 billion in total assets under management spread across 7 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although GMT Capital Corp’s total number of held accounts has remained the same in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from under $6 billion back in 2012 to experience approximately $4 billion in total growth. GMT Capital Corp mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up almost two thirds of its client base, and also caters to other clients, taking advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were HBM(7.95%), CE(7.24%), and DAL(6.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GMT CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 546,300-share investment in NAS:IAC. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.62 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, IAC Inc traded for a price of $47.23 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned -66.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 1,495,700 shares of NYSE:HUN for a total holding of 2,123,300. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.11.

On 11/10/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $27.705 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned -14.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 958,541 shares of NYSE:TNL for a total holding of 2,687,341. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.29.

On 11/10/2022, Travel+Leisure Co traded for a price of $39.1475 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travel+Leisure Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,492,300-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.19 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.7194 per share and a market cap of $133.49Bil. The stock has returned 6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 835,500 shares of NYSE:DAL for a total holding of 3,815,600. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.76.

On 11/10/2022, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $35.495 per share and a market cap of $22.79Bil. The stock has returned -18.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 323.18, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

