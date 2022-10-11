Twin Tree Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8401 N. Central Expressway Dallas, TX 75225

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1238 stocks valued at a total of $48.69Bil. The top holdings were VOO(0.40%), SMH(0.24%), and NVDA(0.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Twin Tree Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 598,531 shares in ARCA:VOO, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $363.71 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.82 per share and a market cap of $270.09Bil. The stock has returned -14.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Twin Tree Management, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 491,968 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $222.71 per share and a market cap of $59.26Bil. The stock has returned -25.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a price-book ratio of 9.09.

The guru sold out of their 323,647-share investment in NYSE:SPGI. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.77 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $342.755 per share and a market cap of $111.56Bil. The stock has returned -23.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Twin Tree Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 434,903 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.77.

On 11/10/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $252.725 per share and a market cap of $89.25Bil. The stock has returned -29.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.19 and a price-sales ratio of 15.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Twin Tree Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 175,253 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/10/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $327.4 per share and a market cap of $151.74Bil. The stock has returned -49.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-book ratio of 10.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 9.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.