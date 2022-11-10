Combining decades of expertise in delivering healthcare services and expanding patient access to clinical trials.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Clinical Research Alliance (CRA), a division of Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC Pink:OHCS), announced a new strategic partnership with Vantage Health, by which they will be offering clinical trials focused on improving cancer treatment modalities and increasing the quality of cancer screenings. Together, CRA and Vantage Health will be offering important clinical trials for cancer, including breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, for patients in the New York City area.

CRA is comprised of dedicated physicians and healthcare professionals that are committed to providing patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials testing potential cancer treatments in their local communities. CRA has a community-oriented mindset and is focused on helping underserved communities and patient populations. CRA assists local physicians in providing high quality patient care and integrity of clinical services on the front line of disease. CRA has participated in close to 200 decentralized trials delivering access to thousands of patients.

"We're proud of the work we've accomplished with leaders in the industry to serve patients locally in clinical trials, and we are looking forward to partnering with Vantage Health in order to improve healthcare for New York City area patients and beyond" said John Sganga, President and CEO of CRA.

Vantage Health has long been committed to compassionate, comprehensive cancer care and individualized attention for every patient. "At Vantage Health, we pride ourselves in going the extra mile for our patients. With these new trials, we will be able to offer patients who have tried other, more conventional therapies another potential treatment option. We will also be able to work towards improving current screening methods, increasing the probability of early detection. This is a win-win for patients" said Summer Sharaf CEO of Vantage Health.

Vantage Health positions community physicians to provide local, individualized, and compassionate care to patients at nine locations in New York City. With decades of combined experience in radiation oncology, surgery, urology, and hematology, Vantage Health's team includes award-winning physicians who are widely respected as innovative leaders in their fields.

About Clinical Research Alliance

CRA enables access to clinical research-making it easier for patients and providers to participate and accelerating the development of new and innovative cancer treatments that impact patient lives. By providing state-of-the-art clinical research in a community setting, they also make clinical research more accessible to underserved populations that enable faster enrollment, better retention and a patient population that is representative of real-world populations.

About Vantage Health

