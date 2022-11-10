With 4 Acquisitions Now Completed, The Company Projects Revenues Can Be In Excess of $100M Per Year

The Company Had Previously Closed 2 Acquisitions In September/October

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:DVLP), is a holding company in the Health and Wellness marketplace, that focuses on acquiring companies/pharmacies delivering pharmaceuticals and specialty medicines with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States, today announced that it as closed its 3rd and 4th acquisition in the past two months.

The Company announced it has acquired Bushnell Pharmacy LLC, a Florida LLC on October 7, 2022 and also acquired Sai Siva Healthcare, LLC, a Florida LLC, on that same date. Both transactions were Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

Stavros Triant, CEO of DVLP, said: "With 4 acquisitions now completed, the company projects revenues can be in excess of $100m per year. We believe that these acquisitions will provide an increasing growth of revenues in this and coming years."

The purchase Price for the Bushnell Pharmacy agreement was $2,250,000, which included inventory of $550,000, Prescription Files (RX Data) of $1,690,000 and the Seller's non-compete contribution of $10,000.

The purchase Price for the Sai Siva agreement was $3,050,000, which included inventory of $650,000, Prescription Files (RX Data) of $2,390,000 and the Seller's non-compete contribution of $10,000.

The Company had previously announced the first two acquisitions with COD Management, LLC d/b/a Orchard Trails Pharmacy on September 23, 2022 and with Jai Chamunda New Hudson, LLC. on September 28, 2022. These were also Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

The Company also is updating its website (https://goldendeveloping.com) to include more information for the public, investors and shareholders. Updates will be provided in a timely manner.

About Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:DVLP):

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

