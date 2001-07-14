Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

